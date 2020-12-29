Boris’s Grassroots Brexit Bounce, Truss Holds onto Top Spot

The regular ConservativeHome cabinet league table polling of Tory members shows a strong leap in Boris’s personal ratings among the grassroots following the EU deal being secured. Last month he languished only just in the black on 2.4% – today he’s up to 47%. Perhaps the vaccine rollout will see him make up the other 40% needed to get back on top…

Like last month’s poll, Liz Truss remains the membership’s darling, adding a further 10% onto her rankings and taking her up to 84.7% approval – opening up a five-point lead over Rishi. She refuses to slow down, signing a deal with Turkey this afternoon…