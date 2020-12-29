April Review: Activist Experts, Boris in ICU and Podcasting

April had one major recurring theme for Guido: uncovering the media’s use of so-called experts who were secretly biased partisan activists. The man who sparked the run of stories was Professor John Ashton’s appearance on Question Time, who at the time was almost the only talking head willing to disagree with the government’s SAGE-recommended strategy, and who Guido revealed was a hard-left Labour party member. He really didn’t like it when Sky News finally caveated an interview with his Labour affiliation…

The drip of media negligence continued; with socialist, anti-Zionist doctors being given free rein to slam the government; “Top scientist” Professor Helen Ward who was a long-time Corbynista; and even the BBC interviewing a GP who just so happened to be a former Labour MP and current Labour candidate – none of which was mentioned during the interview. The zenith of the problem was BBC’s Panorama PPE investigation, in which Guido revealed almost every interview was a hard-left activist. This story resulted in DCMS secretary Oliver Dowden complaining to the corporation…

If the country wasn’t taking Covid seriously by this point, the admission of Boris to hospital after failing to shake off the illness made the country sit up and listen. The PM’s move into intensive care shortly after had the nation holding its breath. Not everyone was concerned, however. Countless Labourites revelled in the grim news, including a Labour mayor who said Boris deserved it, a Labour councillor who claimed it was a publicity stunt and a Corbynite nurse who celebrated the news on Twitter. Righteous justice was eventually secured for many of the sick loons…

The month began with an April Fool’s joke about Richard Branson pledging Necker Island as security for a bailout and ended with the joke becoming reality:

April was also the launch of the site’s new podcast, Guido Talks, which began as a project to kill time during lockdown and give readers some faces to look at other than their own families’. The show still runs every Friday, albeit with significantly improved sound and production values, with the release of episiode 29 before Christmas. A new hire to lead on Guido’s video and graphic output will see the podcast continue with added quality and strength in the new year…

Honourable mentions:

April archive here.