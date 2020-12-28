Fire Brigade Called to Parliament in Westminster

Worrying scenes as smoke rises from the Palace of Westminster. @LondonFire in attendance. @skymarkwhite pic.twitter.com/wpJ99DQhJ6 — The Met Skipper (@themetskipper) December 28, 2020

UPDATE: Commons official tells Dan Bloom “There is no fire at the Palace. Normal venting of steam was seen by a member of the public who called the fire brigade. Due to the cold weather it seems the steam looks more prominent that usual but it is a routine procedure.” Thankfully today was a false alarm, though if MPs don’t pull their fingers out on restoring the place, we will one day have a Notre-Dame on our hands…