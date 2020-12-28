February Review: Reshuffling Rishi, Carrie on Gossiping and Guido Endorses #Richard4Deputy

An anticipatedly quiet reshuffle in February turned into one of the most dramatic non-Covid or Brexit related stories of the year, as Sajid Javid spectacularly resigned after Dominic Cummings told him to sack his SpAds if he wanted to stay in the job. Javid’s understudy, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak, ended up taking up the reins. Laura Kuenssberg’s reaction to the breaking news remains a photographic masterpiece…

News of other new arrivals to No. 10 also began circulating in February, as Carrie’s unaccountable vanishing act began raising eyebrows. As the Guardian hat-tipped, Guido was the only media outlet to mention Westminster’s worst-kept secret at the time…

The Labour leadership race dragged on – you’ll soon notice that became a stubbornly repetitive sentence in our 2020 review – knuckling down and debating the voting public’s most pressing concerns: Zionism and transgenderism. The month also saw a rare official election endorsement by Guido, formally coming out to back #Richard4Deputy. One of the best quotes of the year came straight from the horse’s mouth: “Burgon’s useless, Burgon’s rubbish, Burgon doesn’t know what he’s doing”…

Honourable mentions: