The Brexit War is over and Jolyon Maugham has been totally defeated. His crowdfundng lawfare was relentless and, ironically, without him we would almost certainly have had a soggy soft Brexit. Brexiteers, in the end, owed much of their parliamentary success to his ill thought out tactics.

This morning is the anniversary of the death of another victim of Jolyon’s ill thought out tactics – the unknown fox. Lest we forget…