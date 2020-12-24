WATCH LIVE: Von der Leyen and Barnier Press Conference

Key headlines:

  • “We have got a good deal to show for it. It is fair, it is a balanced deal”
  • EU rules and standards “will be respected”
  • We will continue cooperating with the UK in all areas of mutual interests: climate change, energy, security and transport
  • Secured 5.5 years of full predictability for fishing communities
  • At the end of a successful negotiations journey, I normally feel joy. But today I only feel quiet satisfaction and, frankly speaking, relief. I know this is a difficult day for some. And to our friends in the UK I want to say parting is such sweet sorrow”
mdi-account-multiple-outline Ursula von der Leyen
