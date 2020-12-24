Papers Unanimous: Deal is On For Brexmas

The deal is on. Remainers used to mock Liam Fox’s (often misquoted) suggestion that this should be the easiest trade deal in history. Yet wrapping up an entire trade deal in just 11 months means that it genuinely has been. Remainers used to say this would take at least a decade…

The agreement is said to secure zero tariff, zero quota access to the EU’s single market, while cutting ties with the EU rulebook and setting Britain free from European Court of Justice arbitration. Guido awaits the detail. A press conference is expected later this morning…