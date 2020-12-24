No. 10 Puts the Cat Among the Pigeons

Here’s Larry the Downing Street cat (@Number10cat) catching a pigeon in front of the waiting press this morning... pic.twitter.com/1aBwNedrtf — Luke Powell (@LukePowell88) December 24, 2020

While the government’s Chief Mouser Larry may be notoriously lazy when it comes to catching rodents, he is clearly a dab hand when it comes to that traditional Tory pursuit of bird hunting. Given the lack of certain other news, hacks have immediately begun thinking up some Brexit metapaws for the scrap; going in for the kill only to fumble and let victory slip at the last minute? Hopefully Larry won’t go hungry this Christmas. A nice British fish supper is in order…