Lucy Powell: Deciding if Labour Wants Britain to Succeed or Fail is a “Challenge”

As Starmer is said to be urging his shadow Cabinet to back the deal before it has even been published, the internal wrangling over this question has been going on for months. As Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell recently unguardedly said on a live stream, Labour has not yet decided if they want the country to succeed or fail.

“Our demeanour is quite important here. Are we willing this whole thing to fail, or are we willing our country to succeed. And that is the challenge for the Labour Party I think over the coming years.”

Frankly this should not be a difficult choice for a party that aspires to govern and put the interest of the country before the interests of their party.