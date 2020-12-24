Farage on the Deal: “The War is Over”, “It’s Not Perfect, but Goodness Me it’s Still Progress.”

Speaking to TalkRADIO just now, Farage has given some further thoughts on what we know about the deal so far. On Twitter he’d already made his thoughts on the fisheries compromise know, calling them a “sell-out”, however Nigel says of the deal as a whole:

“[Boris] has done what he said he’d do on the big picture. I suspect on some of the detail, such as we’ll be back in charge of our fisheries, history may judge some of those aspects a little more harshly.

But on the big stuff, the war is over; it has gone on for decades in this country… and now we’re out, and arguably with a new treaty that’s a bit closer to a partnership agreement. It’s not perfect, but goodness me it’s still progress.“