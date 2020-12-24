Government’s Own Deal Analysis Scorecard Reckons UK Won 43% of Negotiating Issues, 40% Were Compromises, 17% EU Wins

An internal government analysis of the deal set to be announced this morning scores the 65 key issues on the table during the negotiations. The government’s view is that the UK has won more than twice as many victories as the EU; with 28 UK wins (43%), 11 EU wins (17%) and 26 “mutual compromises” (40%). Crucially the chart seen by Guido describes the crucial issue of fisheries as a mutual compromise, with the UK government settling for a 5.5-year transition “during which access is fixed”.

According to the table, the UK has won on a number of key issues, including governance/EU preconditions, technical barriers to trade, customs – trusted traders schemes, legal services, financial service and tax.

Clearly pre-empting scepticism from the hardline Eurosceptics – with the ERG announcing last night the resumption of their top legal “Star Chamber Court” team – Guido understands the government is preparing a targeted persuasion campaign to convince them the deal delivers on each of Vote Leave’s campaign promises. Guido will continue combing through the chart – you can read it for yourself below: