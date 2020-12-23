Jet Setting Kay Burley Told to Self Isolate After South Africa Trip

After returning from South Africa less than a week ago, Kay Burley has become one of those mandated by the Government to go into self-isolation. The advice released today also tells all her contacts since returning to the UK to self isolate for two weeks. Guido is informed that at the time Burley travelled to South Africa, the FCDO travel advice, which she ignored, was:

“The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the whole of South Africa based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.”

The new mutant strain discovered in South Africa – which differs more greatly from original Covid-19 than the one discovered in the UK, and is potentially even more transmissible – has already been detected in two Brits. The Sky presenter isn’t having great luck.