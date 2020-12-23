Jenrick: Government “Won’t Hesitate” to Change Restrictions Over Christmas

Robert Jenrick told Sky News this morning in no uncertain terms that the government “won’t hesitate” to change restrictions over the Christmas period, as news emerged overnight many more areas are set for an ‘upgrade’ to Tier 4 as soon as Boxing Day. A meeting of “Gold Command” took place yesterday, with areas including West and East Sussex, Birmingham, and parts of the North set to go into Tier 4. The announcements could come as soon as today…

According to The Sun, the original plan to review and change national tiers for the 30th has been mooted over fears Brits could go wild at New Year’s Eve bashes. A meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee “Covid O” is set for today. At this rate, Boris is going to have to hold a bumper press conference to announce a semi-national lockdown and the rapidly concluding state of the EU negotiations…