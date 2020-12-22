Lord Speaker Slams New Appointments, Which Take Size of Lords Over 830

The Lord Speaker Lord Fowler has released a barnstorming statement, criticising the Prime Minister for having appointed a whopping 52 new peers in one year. Boris’s new appointments will take the House of Lords to over 830 members, almost 200 more than the Commons and well over the 600 number recommended by the Burns committee. Could the Lord Speaker be in a Fowler mood?

“Mr Johnson has added 16 to his list of appointments bringing the total for the year up to 52 new peers over two lists. This list will bring the total in the House of Lords to over 830 – almost 200 more than the House of Commons.”

Lord Fowler went on to say it added “insult to injury” to make these appointments when the House was not sitting. Since becoming PM, Boris has presided over 76 new peers being added to the Lords (24 of which were from Theresa May’s resignation honours list). Guido’s chart puts that into perspective:

Read his fiery statement in full below: