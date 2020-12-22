Government Member Calls for No Deal, Breaking Collective Responsibility

A classically forthright Andrea Jenkyns raked in the retweets on Sunday evening, calling for No Deal with the EU, saying “No more talking or moved deadlines, let’s just leave without a deal.”

No more talking or moved deadlines, let's just leave without a deal. The EU will soon come running back begging for one! #NoDealBrexit #GlobalFreeTrade — Andrea Jenkyns MP (@andreajenkyns) December 20, 2020

Yet, as Politeia’s Jonathan Isaby points out, Jenkins is Parliamentary Private Secretary to Robert Jenrick and is therefore regarded as an (albeit junior) member of the government payroll vote and bound by collective responsibility. Guido doubts No Deal is now official Government policy…