Government Funding Covid Freedom Passport Development, Still Claiming No Plans to Introduce

On the 1st December, Michael Gove told BBC Breakfast viewers that Covid passports to allow freedom to those without the virus was “not the plan”, it’s “up to any individual pub owner or licencee who they’ll admit and on what basis – they’re private businesses.” Contrary to Gove’s liberty-championing claims, however, details released on the government’s contract awarding website now show the government’s long-held plans to develop Covid freedom passports. A contract for their development being awarded three weeks prior to Gove’s BBC Breakfast claims…

It has emerged that between the 2nd and 9th November, both Netcompany UK and The Hub Company Limited had already been awarded contracts worth £42,000 and £34,000 respectively, to develop “Covid-19 Certification/passport” systems, which will:

“… enable workplaces, educational centres, health and social care services and places of business to open to members of the public who have tested negative for Covid-19 within a specified timeframe in addition to other criteria”

It is of course feasible that Gove was unaware of the development contracts. If developed, this scheme would have the public download a new app which, if cleared of Covid by a test, would give them a personal QR code that venues would make a pre-requisite to admittance.

Despite this latest move, the Department for Health still claims they have “no plans to introduce immunity passports” for people who receive the Coronavirus vaccine. This time they’re really telling the truth. Apart from the fact government scientists are “working on the evidence behind “immunity passports””…