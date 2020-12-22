France’s Dover Blockade Has Hit up to €100 Million of Irish Freight Already

As the chaos at Dover continues amid talks between the UK and France, Westminster isn’t the only seat of government feeling Anger towards Macron. Stats from the Institute for Government last month revealed the UK is also the Republic of Ireland’s main route into Europe, with 150,000 truck crossings from the Republic to the continent via Dover every year. An estimated €18.2 billion of annual trade now ground to a halt…

Averaged out, Dover could expect to see €50 million of Irish trade per day – €100 million over the two days France has had the border closed. The alternatives via sea take at least twice as long for the roll-on roll-off route, and the load-on load-off sea route takes 60 hours compared to the 20 if driven through England. This is the third time in a month the French have shafted Ireland: firstly for threatening to veto the UK-EU negotiations, and secondly for laying claim to most of €5bn Brexit compensation fund Ireland had hoped they’d get to cushion a no-deal outcome…