Firebreak Drake Loses Control of Welsh Covid Inferno

Today it was highlighted by the FT that Wales is suffering the worst Covid surge of any country in the Western world. That would be bad enough, however UK data now also reveals Wales is yet to be significantly hit by the new super-contagious strain of Coronavirus first understood by UK scientists last week. God knows how First Minister Mark Drakeford will respond to the next almost inevitable crisis…

By coincidence, Guido recently stumbled on this brilliant YouTube parody of Fireman Sam, “Firebreak Drake”. It was uploaded in October, and aged like fine wine. Click the video above to watch it…