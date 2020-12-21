Government’s Exclusive Tier 4 Freedom Passes for University Students

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan has just written to all university students reassuring them that, in an increasingly rare move, the government will stick to its promise of allowing students the freedom to return home this Christmas. Even if they’re travelling from a Tier 4 area.

Not only are students allowed to keep their freedoms despite having mingled in Covid hotspots for the best part of four months, those who do return home won’t count as a separate bubble, meaning families will still be able to meet with two other separate household bubbles on the 25th. Another prime way for Covid to spread that the government has seemingly walked straight into…

It seems bizarre that a government with such verbal determination in levelling up across the whole country, and especially ordinary working people, would give Tier 4 freedom passes exclusively to university students. Why not army and navy cadets on leave? Apprentices working away from home? Prioritising university kids over their fellow young people in work or apprenticeships seems totally contrary to the government’s agenda…