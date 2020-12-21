Amal Clooney Takes Up New Government-Sponsored Role, Just One Month After Quitting Over Internal Market Bill

On the 18th September, top international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney very publicly quit her UK government envoy role, so opposed was she to the Internal Markets Bill, which she called “lamentable”. Guido is surprised, therefore, to spot that Clooney quietly took up a new government role on the Attorney General’s Public International Law (PIL) panel last month, working “to undertake public international law on behalf of all government departments”. As a member of the panel, Amal will earn £100 per hour from this so-called “lamentable” government…

Those with a keen memory of the dates surrounding the Internal Market Bill will note Amal Clooney took the new high-paying role on the 18th November; three weeks before the government dropped the IMB’s Notwithstanding clauses, and exactly one month after quitting over her opposition to those – at the time – steadfastly unremoved sections of the bill. Guido is surprised Clooney was so much less willing to leak her new appointment to the Guardian as she was her virtue signalling resignation…