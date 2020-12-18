Two-Thirds of Voters Want MPs’ Pay Cut

Following the recent decision to freeze MPs pay there was some little noticed polling this week, which shows that the public think MPs are overpaid and by a massive margin think they should actually see their pay cut. Nearly two-thirds (61%) want to see their pay cut with only 39% thinking MPs should be paid the same as now or more according to a survey by Opinium for Times Radio . Guido thinks this adds to the case for MPs getting performance related pay…

The same polling shows that when asked how much they think MPs should be paid, most voters wanted MPs’ pay to be halved:

Guido thinks that when IPSA comes back in the new year to consider MPs pay, performance benchmarking has to be on the agenda. The public certainly agrees…