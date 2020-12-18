Public Opposes Christmas Bubble Law, Yet Plans to Form Christmas Bubbles

A poll from Ipsos MORI made headlines earlier in the week, with the vast plurality of the public opposing the government’s plans to relax Covid rules for five days over Christmas. The supposed anti-festive public mood no doubt played a part in Sir Keir’s failed attempt to jump on it and try to cancel Christmas. Counter to the public’s pro-lockdown tendencies, however, a survey from the ONS released today reveals a significant majority do plan on taking advantage of the relaxation. The British public have been shown to be oddly authoritarian bunch in this crisis – so long as it doesn’t apply to them…

When it comes to Christmas, 50% of adults said they were planning to form a Christmas bubble, and 38% were not https://t.co/O8wYvT7Zxb pic.twitter.com/MLXtYRJbxJ — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) December 18, 2020

Furthermore, it’s likely the 38% claiming they’re not going to meet with family is significantly overblown, with many feeling claiming they’re not going to is the ‘morally’ correct answer. It’s clear that many people will meet up with family for Christmas come what may; it’s the logic behind the relaxation compromise – putting at least some rules and limits in place…