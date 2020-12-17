WATCH: Lord Speaker Announces He is Temporarily Leaving the Chamber to Receive a Vaccine

Lord Fowler has announced that during Oral Questions today he will have to leave the Woolsack and hand over to the Senior Deputy Speaker.

“The reason is that I have been called in to receive a coronavirus vaccination. There are perhaps some advantages to being 82 going on to 83 and it is not an appointment I wish to miss.”

Lord Fowler will be to Guido’s knowledge the first politician in the world to receive an approved vaccine. Apt, for a longstanding former Health Secretary who contended with the novel viral AIDS epidemic in the 1980s…
mdi-account-multiple-outline Norman Fowler
mdi-timer December 17 2020 @ 12:22 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments