WATCH: Lord Speaker Announces He is Temporarily Leaving the Chamber to Receive a Vaccine

Lord Fowler has announced that during Oral Questions today he will have to leave the Woolsack and hand over to the Senior Deputy Speaker.

“The reason is that I have been called in to receive a coronavirus vaccination. There are perhaps some advantages to being 82 going on to 83 and it is not an appointment I wish to miss.”

Lord Fowler will be to Guido’s knowledge the first politician in the world to receive an approved vaccine. Apt, for a longstanding former Health Secretary who contended with the novel viral AIDS epidemic in the 1980s…