Something Smells About Claim Harrods is Worth More than Fishing Industry to Britain

On the Daily Politics today the Daily Telegraph’s Christopher Hope quoted an MP saying fishing was a small part of its economy “Harrods, the shop, has a bigger than turnover than fish in terms of value for this country”. This is something Guido has heard before and read in the FT. Is it true?

According to government statistics, in 2019, the UK imported 721 thousand tonnes of sea fish, with a value of £3,457 million. It exported 452 thousand tonnes with a value of £2,004 million. Harrods turned over £869 million in the same year. So no it is not true.

Without even going into the compelling arguments about the true economic value of turnover (Harrods) compared to production (fish) it is clear that the fishing industry is far more valuable to Britain than Harrods. Assuming that, if the UK got control of the entire fish stock in British seas, it would no longer have to import over £3 billion of foreign supplied fish, the value in nominal terms only would be five times as great. In terms of value created, the true economic value could be as much as ten times…

UPDATE: The FT’s Chris Giles fairly points out that he didn’t cite turnover when he made the point originally, he used the term “economy of Harrods”. Neither of us have hard data to hand to prove this for certain either way, however here are some figures that give clues;

Harrods directly employed, in the financial year ending January 2019, 3,990 employees. UK fishing directly employs 12,000 fishermen on 5,911 UK registered fishing vessels.

UK fishermen landed 622 thousand tonnes of sea fish with a value of £987 million. Harrods had total sales of £869 million.

It is for Giles to demonstrate, with data, how Harrods creates more economic value than the fishing industry. So far his claim is just conjecture.