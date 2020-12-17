Read in Full: Liz Truss’s Landmark Anti-Woke Speech

The British story has been driven from its earliest days by the desire for liberty, agency, and fairness.

It is the notion that in Britain you will have the opportunity to succeed at whatever you wish to do professionally…

that you can be whoever you want to be…. … dress however you want to dress, …love whoever you wish to love

…and achieve your dreams.

But we must be honest. Our story is not yet complete. Our equality journey is not yet finished.

For too many people … particularly in places beyond the South East … opportunity is diminished.

For years, successive governments have either pretended that all opportunity was equal… or failed to come up with proper solutions … paying lip service to a problem that has festered for decades.

It was this government that finally tore down this social taboo when we were elected to level-up the country and toppled the Red Wall … turning it Blue.

We were elected partly on the promise of fixing the scourge of geographic inequality … and ensuring equal opportunity for all. There are still too many cases where your destination in life is decided by where you started it.

So today, I am outlining a new approach to equality in this country. This will be founded firmly on Conservative values.

It will be about individual dignity and humanity … not quotas and targets, or equality of outcome.

It will reject the approach taken by the Left … captured as they are by identity politics and loud lobby groups.

It will focus fiercely on fixing geographic inequality … addressing the real problems people face in their everyday lives … using evidence and data.

If you were born in Wolverhampton or Darlington, you have been under-served by successive governments. No more.