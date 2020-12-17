Priti Slammed Over ‘Personal Responsibility’ Inconsistency

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been dispatched to tour the airwaves this morning to sell the new stricter guidance attached to the looser coronavirus Christmas restrictions (unless you happen to be Welsh). She even revealed that she will not be seeing her elderly parents this Christmas, and urged the public to consider similar personal steps themselves. It fell to Julia Hartley-Brewer on TalkRADIO to call the Government out on its simultaneous and contradictory argument that it is best to use “personal responsibility” rather than explicit law this Christmas, yet return to the non-personal responsibility based Tier system immediately after. Guido did not hear an answer as to why the Government only believes in personal responsibility for one five day period this month…