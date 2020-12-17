Mogg Signals EU Deal Caveated Christmas Recess

Setting out forthcoming MPs business, Rees-Mogg signalled that as negotiations currently stand, the Commons will rise for the Christmas recess this evening and return on January 4th. With characteristic Commons pantomime, Rees-Mogg signalled the government will recall MPs to pass any deal that may be struck with the EU in coming days:

“Should a deal be secured it is the government’s intention to request a recall in order that parliament may pass the necessary legislation”

Unsurprisingly, no Brexit clarity yet…