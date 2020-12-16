Steal the Look: Rayner PMQs Edition

The final PMQs outing before Christmas (EU negotiations willing) saw Boris and Starmer go in all clichés repeating. At this point, Starmer’s spineless flip-flopping, and policy failures in Labour-controlled Wales, have opened him up to easy attack from Boris, though Sir Keir’s final question, reading from the Wellingborough Tories’ December Newsletter showed a little more personality than usual. It was not a notable session and we learnt nothing new.

