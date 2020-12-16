Von der Leyen: “There is a Path to an Agreement Now”

Updating the European Parliament this morning, Ursula von der Leyen has acknowledged there is now – however narrow – a path to an agreement. While, she admits, the level playing field and fisheries remain the major sticking points, the level playing field governance issues are “largely being resolved”.

The tiny crack of light from the EU side comes as Newsnight’s Nick Watt reported last night there is a “Big buzz in the last hour among Tory MPs that the UK is heading towards a Brexit deal with the EU. Eurosceptics being reassured they will be happy.”

“Brexiteers being reassured that the UK has seen off unilateral punishment by the EU if the UK diverges from EU standards in future – the “lightening tariffs”. They are being told UK has negotiated a joint dispute mechanism. That could lead to punishment if one side loses”

It now looks like the first sign of a deal will come if Jacob Rees-Mogg announces that the commons will sit on Monday and Tuesday next week. Boris also moved to reassure Brexiteers last night, Whatsapping MPs “Never fear folks we will vindicate the people in full or else as I have said many times we will start the new year wto terms!”