New Map Tracks Number of Approved Vaccine Doses Administered Per Country

The gold standard site of Coronavirus data has launched a new global map tracking vaccinations around the world. The UK is the only country in the world to have been vaccinating for over a week, and so the only country with robust data on vaccinations administered. The US and Canada began this week too. Under the sluggish common EU vaccine scheme, Europe is still waiting.

Guido hasn’t forgotten how the media treated the UK’s decision to “shun [the] EU vaccine scheme” this summer:

“The UK’s decision not to join an EU plan to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine to its most vulnerable citizens has been described as “unforgivable” and condemned by health charities and opposition politicians.”

How’s that going?