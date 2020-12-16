LIVE at 6PM: LIVE with LITTLEWOOD CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

In our LIVE with LITTLEWOOD CHRISTMAS SPECIAL – tonight at 6pm  we’ll be joined by a galaxy of guests to discuss the highs and the lows of 2020.

Join us for free-rolling debate and discussion featuring the Spectator’s KATE ANDREWS; the Times’ TOM WHIPPLE; Spiked’s BRENDAN O’NEILL; talkRADIO’s MIKE GRAHAM; the Telegraph’s MADELINE GRANT; writer and commentator ALEX DEANE; Guido Fawkes’ TOM HARWOOD; strategist and lobbyist MATTHEW ELLIOTT and political YouTuber MAHYAR TOUSI.

Along the way they’ll be joined by pollster PATRICK BASHAM; former government special adviser JAMES PRICE and many more!

Join in the debate as we sort the Grinches from the Galacticos – LIVE – TONIGHT at 6PM – here or on YouTube
