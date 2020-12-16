Edwina Rises Up the Pegging Order

Butting in on a lame anti-mask tweet from provocateur Paul Joseph Watson, Edwina Currie, the former Health Minister and close friend of John Major, decided take Watson down a peg or two. Edwina revealed a little more about her sex life than Guido expected of a Wednesday morning. Pegging Watson’s tweet beneath her own, the former Prime Minister’s lover revealed a deep truth she must have been toying with for some time. John Major is presumably too bussy to comment.

Coincidentally it was John Major’s Government that in 1994 passed the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, legalising buggery…
