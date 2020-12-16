BREAKING: Drakeford Cuts Christmas Mixing in Wales and Announces THIRD Lockdown

Christmas advice in Wales has been unilaterally changed, reducing the number of households that can mix from three to two. The First Minister said in a statement clashing with PMQs that “only two households should come together to form an exclusive Christmas bubble during the five-day period.” While the law won’t be changed, the First Minister stressed that people should follow the new stricter advice.That’s not very Christmassy.

The news came as Drakeford announced a third Welsh lockdown. Close-contact services like hairdressers will have to shut before Christmas. Non-essential shops will close in Wales from Christmas Day, and the principality will plunge into a full stay-at-home lockdown four days later. The firebreak went well then…
