Minister Admonishes Lord Adonis: He Needs to Get on With His Life, He Lost

A low-energy debate in the House of Lords resulted in this feisty interaction between Lord Adonis and government minister Lord Callanan, in which the BEIS minister slammed the remainiac, telling him to “get on with his life” and accept he’s lost:

“I give some advice to the noble Lord: he just needs to accept that we had a referendum on this subject as well as a general election that was mainly devoted to it. He really needs to use his considerable talents in other areas and get on with his life. The issue is settled; we are leaving the European Union. I respect his advice and opinions, but he lost.”

If only London’s premier retirement home was always this combative…