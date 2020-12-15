Recent Dip in Covid Death Rate Likely to Reverse

According to ONS data released this morning of the 12,303 deaths registered last week, 2,835 mention Covid on the death certificate (23.0% of all deaths). This has fallen by 205 deaths since the previous week. The provisional number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending 4 December 2020 was 12,303. This was 153 fewer than the previous week, though 1,608 more than the five-year average for that week.



The other statistic worth noting is that 819,000 more people are out of work than there were before the pandemic hit. Unfortunately the recent dip looks like being reversed as the R number rises, which is why London and elsewhere went into tier 3…