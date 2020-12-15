Lockdown-Avoiding Welsh LibDem Leader Loses Selection Contest for Only Welsh LibDem Seat

The Welsh Liberal Democrat leader, whom Guido revealed skipped the tough Welsh lockdown by slumming it in leafy London borough of Richmond, has failed to win the selection contest to defend the Welsh LibDems’ only seat in the Assembly. It was AM Kirsty Williams’s decision not to contest the only LibDem Assembly seat again that caught Dodds out, as she paid tribute to the retiring politician on the news from her London home. Despite her top position in the party, and having narrowly won the Westminster seat there in the 2019 by-election, she somehow managed to lose the selection…

Things only get better for Welsh LibDem party’s reputation, however, as the victor in the internal contest William Powell has previously been given a formal written warning over allegations he tried to kiss a LibDem activist when she was 17. The state of the parties, national assembly leadership and Covid rates: it’s hardly a ringing endorsement of devolution…