Dominic Cummings’s £50,000* Pay Rise and Top Paid SpAd Wages Revealed

The Government has just released their Annual Report on Special Advisers, which details the wages of every SpAd in Whitehall. The top earners are those at Boris’s right hand:

  • Sir Edward Lister  £140,000-£144,999
  • Munira Mirza  £140,000-£144,999
  • Dan Rosenfield  £140,000-£144,999

Notably Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings are are not included in the list. Still, a footnote says that both were in the pay band £140,000-£144,999. Lee Cain staying at the same level as last time, while a 50% pay hike for Cummings breached the old 2016 Vote Leave rule that no one working on the campaign earned over £100,000. Alright for some…

*Last year Cummings was in the £95,000 to £100,000 band, that’s jumped this year to £140,000 to £145,000. So his pay rose between a minimum of £40,000 to a maximum of £50,000. This was during a public sector pay freeze with average SpAd pay rising a mere 1%. He is, technically, still on the payroll…
