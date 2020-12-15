December 2020 SpAd Updates

Guido’s combed through today’s SpAd pay band document to find updates to his SpAd list. The relatively few changes are listed below:

Allegra Stratton formally moves from the joint Treasury/No. 10 SpAd team to Boris’s No. 10 team

Rory Geoghegan fills the home affairs vacancy in No. 10’s policy unit, filling the gap left by Blair Gibbs after leaving to join Public First A former poster boy police officer, Rory left the Met in 2016 after being offered no support weeks after being shot on duty. Set up the Centre for Public Safety in 2016, before becoming head of criminal justice as the CSJ in 2017

Rory Gribbell joins No. 10’s policy unit as their new education lead A former advisor to Nick Gibb, Rory joined No. 10 in July. A former teacher and former member of Labour.

Sophia True moves from DEFRA to the No. 10 press office A former press advisor to CCHQ having worked on Zac Goldsmith’s mayoral campaign

Ross Allan returns to No. 10; Logan Graham and Philip Peters join. Guido’s asked whether Allan’s rejoined No. 10’s Brexit department, have originally worked there in 2019; sources deny this while failing to specify his current job

Will Sweet joined the Foreign Office after DfID was merged. His fellow DfID SpAd, Will Holloway, left at the time and was today announced the new Deputy Director of Onward

New Defence appointment: Daisy Peck Public Affairs Consultant with six years experience of campaign management for the Conservative Party; a member of the reserves.

Natasha Adkins departs BEIS to become the new COP26 advisor to the President-Designate

New DWP appointment: Ed Winfield A former parliamentary assistant to Therese Coffey before departing in 2014 to become a manager at Accenture UK’s Health and Public Service practice

New Welsh department appointment: Olivia Williams

New Scottish office appointment: John Cooper

