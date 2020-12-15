BREAKING: Starmer Calls for Review of Christmas Lockdown Wind-Down

The Labour Party has just announced Sir Keir is formally calling on the PM to convene an emergency meeting of COBRA and review the current relaxation of restrictions over Christmas, writing to Boris:

“I understand that people want to spend time with their families after this awful year, but the situation has clearly taken a turn for the worse since the decision about Christmas was taken. It serves no-one for politicians to ignore this fact. “It is my view that you should now convene COBRA in the next 24 hours to review whether the current relaxation is appropriate given the rising number of cases.”

Taking the bold leadership road and calling for… a review. It is a clever trick to demand other people to make a decision. This puts the onus on the Government not Sir Keir if they alter the relaxation, and gives him an opportunity to say ‘I told you so’ if they don’t and it goes pear shaped…

Captain Hindsight General Indecision Starmer accuses Boris that “the tier system you introduced two weeks ago has failed” and that the government has lost control of infections. Brazen for a man who sat out on the vote…

Starmer has pledged to support the Government “If you conclude with Government scientists that we need to take tougher action to keep people safe over Christmas”. It’s worth bearing in mind, the Christmas relaxation policy was also signed off by Sturgeon, Foster, O’Neill and… Labour’s own leader in Wales Drakeford…