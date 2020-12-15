Secondary Schools to Be Intensively Tested

The Department for Education has just announced

Lateral flow tests to be deployed to all secondary schools and colleges to help detect asymptomatic cases and break chains of transmission

Staff to be tested weekly, and staff and students to be tested daily if identified as a close contact

Government has made keeping schools open a national priority and testing will help keep children and young people in education

Every secondary school and college in England will have access to rapid coronavirus testing from January to help keep staff and students as safe as possible and in education. Sounds ambitious…