Web Pranksters Target Corbyn’s New “Peace & Justice Project”

Finally deciding on what to do during retirement, Jeremy Corbyn launched his new movement yesterday afternoon, “The Project for Peace and Justice”, promising British politics little more than a glorified student union activist forum for adults. Unsurprisingly for a geriatric who relies on his wife to run his Twitter account, Corbyn didn’t think through the tech side of his new operation, registering the URL as the typically modest, “TheCorbynProject.com”. Failing to also buy the more obvious “ProjectforPeaceandJustice.com” address…

Naturally pranksters have wasted no time in buying the address up, greeting users with a new and improved mission statement:

“Bringing folk together for social and economic justice peace and human rights in UK and around the world but not Israel”

Mistaken Jezza loyalists are also told to “get in touch for more information! We aren’t a cult honest” and that the project was founded after:

“Seeing a need for energetic, non-profit work in this area, we formed our organization after some of us rightly got booted out of Labour! and the commute to Hamas HQ wasn’t covered by expenses.”

There’s no sign of who’s the owner of the URL, though their copyright notice does promise that “This project does not accept the working definition of antisemitism by the IHRA”. Re-considering the facts, there’s no indication this site wasn’t actually set up by Jeremy’s team…