Scexit ‘Yes’ Lead Narrows From 7 Points to 2

The ‘Yes’ option in a hypothetical second Scexit referendum has seen a 7 point lead drop down to just 2 points (don’t knows included) in one month, according to Survation’s latest poll. This in a month when coronavirus cases are rising, Brexit talks are on the brink of No Deal, and Sturgeon is holding daily propaganda briefings gifted by television news channels. Perhaps break up of the Union is not the inevitability some like to think it is after all…

Separately, IpsosMORI also has the Tories up four points to 41%, wiping out Labour’s lead. Is British exceptionalism on the vaccine rollout finally paying electoral dividends to the Tories?