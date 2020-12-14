CONFIRMED: London Moving to Tier 3 at 00:01 Wednesday Morning

MPs on a call with Matt Hancock this afternoon have been told that London is to go into Tier 3 from 00:01 Wednesday morning, along with parts of Essex and Hertfordshire.

The parts of Hertfordshire include Watford, Three Rivers, Broxbourne, and Herstmere. The parts of Essex include Braintree, Basildon, Brentwood, Chelmsford, Epping Forest, Castle Point, Harlow, Maldon, Rochford, Thurrock, and Southend-on-Sea. New restrictions will include:

Outdoor social meetings in gardens or venues with those outside your household are now forbidden, as well as indoor meetings. Groups of six may still meet in parks, outdoor sports facilities, and playgrounds.

Hospitality settings, such as bars (including shisha bars), pubs, cafes, restaurants, and social clubs must close except for takeaway, delivery and click and collect services. Food or alcohol purchased from a hospitality premises via takeaway or click-and-collect may not be consumed on any part of that premises, including beer gardens, as well as adjacent seating to the premises.

Accommodation such as hotels, B&Bs, campsites, holiday lets and guest houses must close.

Businesses also forced to close include: indoor play centres and areas, casinos, bingo halls, bowling alleys, amusement arcades and adult gaming centres, nightclubs and adult entertainment venues, laser quests and escape rooms, cinemas, circuses, theatres and concert halls – other than drive-in events.

Guidance: You should avoid travelling outside your area and reduce the number of journeys you make wherever possible.

If you live in a Tier 3 area, you must continue to follow Tier 3 rules when you travel to a Tier 1 or Tier 2 area.

Lockdown 3.0…