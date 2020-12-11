Tories Gamble With Kids’ Safety

Earlier this week it was reported that the age limit for playing the National Lottery will rise from 16 to 18 next year, as Oliver Dowden launched a review of the 2005 Gambling Act – which has been described by DCMS as an “analogue law in a digital a digital age”. The current 16-year-old floor of the lottery being seen by the department as a potential “gateway to problem gambling”…

Given these concerns, Guido was surprised to receive an invite from CCHQ later in the week for their weekly lotterly draw, in which members can win up to £5,000, and raise money to help the party “Deliver on our promises”. The minimum participation age?