Read in Full: IPSA Announce MP Pay Freeze

IPSA has finally announced they won’t be giving MPs a pay rise next year as originally planned, writing to MPs to inform them:

“The unprecedented impact of the Covid pandemic has had an unexpected, but different, effect on public and private sector earnings. It is clear that applying the forthcoming official statistic for public sector earnings growth would result in a salary increase for MPs that would be inconsistent with the wider economic data and would not reflect the reality that many constituents are facing this year.

The IPSA Board has therefore decided that the salary for Members of Parliament will remain unchanged for the financial year 2021-22.”

Responding to IPSA’s announcement of a pay freeze for MPs, the TaxPayers’ Alliance’s John O’Connell says:

“This victory for common sense is an early Christmas present for taxpayers. With the public finances in such a dire state, many public sector salaries have rightly been capped – so it’s only fair that politicians’ pay rises are also postponed. But if IPSA really wants parliament to deliver for the British public, MPs’ pay should be linked to the country’s economic performance.”

Co-conspirators who took the time to respond to IPSA’s public consultation can be well pleased.

Guido exclusively brings you the IPSA letter in full:



