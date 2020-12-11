Read in Full: IPSA Announce MP Pay Freeze

IPSA has finally announced they won’t be giving MPs a pay rise next year as originally planned, writing to MPs to inform them:

“The unprecedented impact of the Covid pandemic has had an unexpected, but different, effect on public and private sector earnings. It is clear that applying the forthcoming official statistic for public sector earnings growth would result in a salary increase for MPs that would be inconsistent with the wider economic data and would not reflect the reality that many constituents are facing this year.



The IPSA Board has therefore decided that the salary for Members of Parliament will remain unchanged for the financial year 2021-22.”