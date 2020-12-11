Julia Hartley-Brewer: EU is Treating Britain Like a “Naughty Schoolchild”

Despite the continuing lack of a live audience, Julia went into Question Time all guns blazing last night, lambasting footballers taking the knee and the EU’s failure to understand Britain’s desire for sovereignty.

“If the EU is demanding we give up on those fundamental principles, then I’m afraid a deal will not be done; and if there is a cost to that then so be it”

The PM is on the same page as Julia, with most papers splashing this morning on Boris’s threat that we’re on the brink of no-deal, and the country needs to prepare for an “Australian” style deal. Ironically, one person arguing against such a relationship on Question Time last night was former Aussie PM Malcolm Turnbull, the BBC successfully managing to find a rare Australian remainer…