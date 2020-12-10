Labour Councillors Turn On Sadiq Khan’s Two Car Hypocrisy

Labour councillors turned on Sadiq Khan last night while discussing the Mayor’s latest plans to move City Hall from the centre of London to the East End’s Royal Docks. Despite Khan’s own planning policy saying new developments should be car-free, plans for the new London Assembly building include two dedicated mayoral car parking spaces, a hypocrisy one Labour councillor branded “outrageous” during a Zoom meeting last night. “Two Car Sadiq” – echos “Two Jags Prescott”…

While the mayor’s team claim the hypocritical plans are due to security reasons, the Labour councillor chairing the meeting, Daniel Blaney, said the excuse was “completely baffling” and suggested Khan follows the approach of previous mayors Ken Livingston and Boris Johnson who managed to travel by public transport and bike.

The Labour councillors were so outraged they “couldn’t let this go” and called a vote on a motion that would scrap the mayor’s parking spots, which lost by one vote. Guido expects Extinction Rebellion will already be preparing a protest at the glass gonad…