EU’s No-Deal Demand for Year’s Access to British Fishing Waters

After last night’s far-from-conclusive meal between Boris and von der Leyen, the EU has this morning unveiled a four-point contingency proposal for the event of a no-deal outcome by the 31st December. Boldly, in the event of no-deal the EU wants reciprocal fishing rights for a year, meaning European boats could continue fishing in British waters.

“A proposal for a Regulation to create the appropriate legal framework until 31 December 2021, or until a fisheries agreement with the UK has been concluded – whichever date is earlier – for continued reciprocal access by EU and UK vessels to each other’s waters after 31 December 2020”

While in the event of no-deal tariffs on goods between the UK and EU will be introduced, the Commission wants bare minimum plans in place to facilitate air travel, aviation safety and basic road connectivity for freight in for around six months, during which time they hope new negotiations could find permanent solutions. Note the EU wants a year’s access to British fishing waters versus just six months of air passenger safety regulations – Guido isn’t sure their priorities are the right way round…